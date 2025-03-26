PoliticusUSA is ad-free because we are 100% supported by readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Given that members of the Trump administration seem to point the finger of blame at Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for Signalgate with increasing frequency, it seems like Hegseth might be being set up to take the fall for the Signal scandal.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran who was wounded in Iraq, isn’t hiding her disgust for Hegseth or what she thinks should be done.

Sen. Duckworth said:

Pete Hegseth is a f*cking liar. This is so clearly classified info he recklessly leaked that could’ve gotten our pilots killed. He needs to resign in disgrace immediately.

Hegseth and every other official who was included in this group chat must be subject to an independent investigation. If Republicans won’t join us in holding the Trump Administration accountable, then they are complicit in this dangerous and likely criminal breach of our national security.

It is the last part that should connect the dots for the American people. The reason why Pete Hegseth and others on Trump’s team of incompetents were able to get jobs that they are not qualified for is that Senate Republicans confirmed them.

Senate Republicans were warned when they got in lockstep behind Trump’s nominees in spite of nearly every single one of them having serious red flags that should have caused them to be disqualified during the confirmation process.

The reason why so many Senate Republicans are trying to shrug this scandal off is that they own this.

Pete Hegseth is a liar who is unqualified for the job that he currently holds, but Senate Republicans put him there. Tammy Duckworth was right, but I suspect that we won’t see a real investigation into Signalgate until Democrats take back the House.

