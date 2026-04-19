There is mounting evidence that Donald Trump’s cognitive decline is getting worse by the day, and it appears that he might not have much of an understanding of what is happening in his own administration.

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On Saturday, Trump wanted praise for being able to sign his own name.

The only tool that Trump has to end the war that he started, since he is clueless about real diplomacy, is threats.

Donald Trump keeps making the same threats over and over again:

Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations. Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be “the tough guy!”

We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END,

Trump said that one of his representatives attending the talks would not be Vice President JD Vance.

Trump told ABC News on Sunday morning:

It’s only because of security,” Trump told ABC News of the reason Vance is not making the trip. “JD’s great.”

Almost immediately, the White House corrected the declining president.