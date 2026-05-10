The Supreme Court majority’s hypocrisy regarding congressional districts and gerrymandering has not gone unnoticed by elected officials and voters. The same Supreme Court majority had previously ruled that majority-minority districts were constitutional, but later ruled that districts drawn on the basis of race were not constitutional.

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The question after the ruling on Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is, what is going to be done about it?

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) highlighted the problem on NBC’s Meet The Press:

Well remember, there’s a corrupt shadow hanging over the Supreme Court. Some of these same members that are voting on decisions like this are accepting gifts from billionaires. We have RVs, lavish vacations. It’s a corrupt court. The highest court in the land has the lowest ethics laws. Number two is the Supreme Court, clearly within our power — I lead one of these pieces of legislation with Senator Whitehouse and others — to give term limits to Supreme Court members.

That could go a long way in curing this. The Supreme Court desperately needs reform. It is a corrupt court. And in my opinion, it is a court that needs reform. And I will continue to lead on those things.

Booker also talked about the steps that the country needs to take to be order to reform the court.