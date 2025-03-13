PoliticusUSA is independent and answers to no power or party. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

If you read our previous reporting over the last few days, it won’t come as a shock that some Senate Democrats are planning to sell out the country and democracy by breaking their own party’s filibuster to allow Senate Republicans to pass the Trump continuing resolution to fund the government.

CNN’s Manu Raju posted on X:

Several Senate Democrats privately signal after lengthy closed-door lunch they expect that enough of their colleagues will vote to break a Democratic filibuster and let the House GOP stop-gap plan become law. Everything is very fluid, so it's still unclear how this plays out and could change again. But there's a growing belief that there will at least eight Dems who will vote to break a filibuster. Vote scheduled for tomorrow.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is warning these Democrats not to break the filibuster, because the CR would give Trump more power and be worse than a government shutdown.

Booker told Raju, “This is saying, let's just give up even more of our Constitutional authority, because, hey, he can do a lot worse later on. And so to me, that's capitulating to someone who's already showing that he's reckless and willing to do a lot of destruction... We are in a perverse bizarro land where we're having to decide between letting Donald Trump wreck the government this way or wreck the government that way."

Booker is right.

These Democrats aren’t “winning.” They will sell out their country and party in a move that they think will save themselves.