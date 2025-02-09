PoliticusUSA is ad-free and corporate-free only through the support of readers like you. Please consider becoming a subscriber to support our work.

Senate Democrats created a new leadership position when the latest Congress convened for Sen. Cory Booker. Democrats put Sen. Booker in charge of messaging and it was clear why while watching Booker on CNN’s State of the Union.

Video of Booker:

Booker talked about the pretense of cutting government spending that Trump is using to gut the federal government:

What Donald Trump is doing is successively lying to people under the guise of some noble ideal. But I remind people as he talks about being a great government cutter, the last time the American budget was balanced, the last time we eliminated a deficit and began to reduce our debt was under Bill Clinton.

The person who is the biggest waste, fraud, and abuser, we know this objectively, the person who created the biggest profligate spending hole in our budget was Donald Trump in his first term, who raised our deficit more than any modern president.

And so, we have to understand what's happening here.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Booker about the strategy of shutting down the government if Republicans don’t change course, and this was his answer.