Just when you think the media can’t sink any lower in their subservience to Donald Trump, Jake Tapper comes along to remind America that no matter how much Republicans are at fault, the corporate media will always find a way to blame Democrats.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Democrats tried five times over the course of 24 hours to pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with the exception of ICE and the border patrol.

Senate Democrats are willing to find the rest of DHS, but won’t fund ICE and border patrol without reforms.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tried to make this position sound unreasonable on State Of The Union by asking Sen. Cory Booker:

So, in terms of the security of our home, there have been a number of attacks, the ISIS-inspired bombing attempt in New York City outside Mamdani's house, a shooting target at an ROTC class at Old Dominion, and on and on and on.



Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is still shut down because Senate Democrats are blocking the funding bill over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. Given the security concerns you just expressed, and given the fact that, honestly, Secretary Noem has been fired, Tom Homan took over from Greg Bovino and Noem in Minnesota, you could argue Democrats won the debate.



Isn't it time for Democrats to reopen and refund DHS?

Democrats should give in and fund ICE and border patrol because Kristi Noem has been fired, and Trump started a war of choice. At least, that is what Jake Tapper seemed to be suggesting.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wasn’t going to play that game.