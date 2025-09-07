PoliticusUSA is independent news that is fighting for our democracy. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has been loudly leading in the Senate to stop Trump’s corruption and the harm that the president is causing the American people. With the government funding deadline coming up at the end of the month, Democrats are increasingly refusing to vote for anything unless the Trump agenda is stopped.

On NBC’s Meet The Press, Kristen Welker asked Booker, “As you heard me discuss with Secretary Bessent, we just got that jobs report, lower jobs than expected created last month. And it comes as Congress is now just over three weeks away from a potential government shutdown. Here's what your colleague Chris Murphy says about it. He says, quote, "I don't know how Democrats sign on, vote for a budget that doesn't roll back Trump's corruption and his lawlessness." Senator, are you willing to shut down the government to defend Democrats' priorities?”

Booker answered when asked if he would shut down the government:

If there's a government shutdown, the Republicans control the White House and they control Congress. It'll be them that shuts things down. There's one pathway to getting a budget done. The way it's been done, the entire time I've been a United States senator, is in a bipartisan manner.

But our president does not care about bipartisanship. Our president doesn't care about the independence of agencies he's attacking. He doesn't care about the independence of the Justice Department. He says he's targeting his political enemies, like my colleague Adam Schiff. This is a president that does not have the morals necessary to reach across the aisle and work within the bounds of our Constitution. He is reckless. And he's hurting Americans. And I'm not giving away my vote for a budget that's going to hurt New Jerseyans or anybody in our nation.

Video:

The entire premise of Welker’s question was wrong.