Video of Booker:

Booker said on ABC’s This Week:

I've never seen an administration in my lifetime do something so monumentally wrong and that, so staggeringly, staggeringly hurts American people.

You know, I've been hearing all day yesterday from frightened Americans who've saved for their entire lives, for retirement in the coming months, but now know they can't because in one fell swoop, Donald Trump has devastated their retirement accounts, their 401ks. I know millions of Americans who are living paycheck to paycheck, who already in their administration have seen rising prices.

Even though he promised they would go down rising inflation, even though he promised it would go down. And now, they're bracing themselves for seeing their. Monthly bills go up because of what this president did, and that will devastate them. And this is all happening in the backdrop of what happened in the Senate this week where they're pushing an extension of the Trump tax cuts that overwhelmingly went to the wealthiest Americans.

It's gonna blow another multiple trillion-dollar hole in our deficit. But they're doing all of that and they're gonna pay for it, uh, by savaging Medicaid, which millions of Americans rely on to meet their financial challenges to meet their healthcare challenges. And that is scary. At a town hall yesterday, where parents of disabled children where parents, uh, with that are taking care of their elders, all told awful stories that even a 5% cut in the services they get, uh, will send their families into chaos.

And again, they asked why? Why? Because this president is pushing yet again a plan to gut basic services to give bigger and bigger tax cuts to the wealthy. So the chaos he has unleashed on America the, the financial insecurity that he has brought to people's lives. This is not what he promised people.

And I think he will already go down for a president having the worst first a hundred days in the last century of any president that's ever taken that office.

Cory Booker understands that the moment that the country is facing is about people, not politics.

There are real people being harmed by Trump’s policies.

The Trump administration denies that they are intentionally trying to crash the stock market, but intentional or not the majority of Americans are being hurt by what Trump is doing.

Trump’s funding freezes and cuts deny access to services that many Americans need.

The vast majority of people who voted for Trump didn’t vote for this. Although, if they were paying attention, Trump told them what he was going to do if he won.

Sen. Booker gets it, and he is a big reason why the messaging of Senate Democrats has turned around and gotten so much better.

What do you think about Senator Booker’s interview? Let’s discuss it in the comments below.

