Sen. Cory Booker’s long Senate floor speech has passed the 18-hour mark, and it is starting to annoy Senate Republicans.

Booker has stated that he will hold the floor until he can no longer stand. Sen. Booker has been joined by fellow Senate Democrats like Tina Smith, Tammy Duckworth, and Chris Van Hollen, Chris Coons, Michael Bennet, Mark Warner, Elizabeth Warren, and others to protest Trump’s policies.

According to Sen. Booker’s office, hour 17 of speech saw the New Jersey senator talk about the harm that Trump’s policies is and will do to farmers, “17 hours into his long Senate floor speech, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) highlighted the chaos and uncertainty President Trump and Elon Musk are creating in rural America. Senator Booker detailed the destabilizing, devastating effects of Trump’s failure to honor existing USDA contracts and his cutting of programs that provided locally grown, nutritious food to schools and food banks. Senator Booker is also using his speech to uplift the stories of farmers who have been hurt by these policies.”

Senate Republicans are getting annoyed.

The Hill’s Alex Bolton posted on X:

Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-N.J.) marathon talkathon, which is stretching to 18 hours, is getting on some Republicans’ nerves. “Can someone tell Booker ain’t nobody listening,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) says as he walks into GOP lunch.

Sen. Tuberville is wrong.

A lot of people are not only listening. They have been cheered, moved, and inspired by Cory Booker and other Senate Democrats taking a stand for them.

Senate Democrats are in the minority, but that doesn’t mean that they have to sit on the sidelines quietly and play dead.

Unlike in the House, where the majority rules, Senate Democrats have tools, including the 60 vote rule, to fight back.

As Senator Booker is demonstrating, they also have voices and a platform.

Booker and the other Senate Democrats speaking with him are using their voices, and Republicans don’t like it because those voices represent the majority of America.

