Sometimes White House scandals come out of nowhere. The Watergate break-in, the Iran-Contra scandal, and Trump’s attempted extortion of Ukraine are modern history examples of scandals that derailed a White House that were caused by the actions of people either in the Oval Office or in an administration.

Administrations like those of Barack Obama and Joe Biden that are relatively scandal-free are rare. There is usually some kind of scandal in virtually every administration.

The second Trump administration has set itself up from the beginning for loads of potential scandals. The administration is full of people who have relationships with foreign powers, conflicts of interest, and are only serving in their positions because they are loyal to the president.

What is brewing, according to a Wall Street Journal story, isn’t the expected corruption from Trump’s self-enrichment presidency. The sort of corruption that Trump appears to be engaged in was baked in and assumed when he was elected to return to the White House.

No, this seems to be something much bigger.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

A U.S. intelligence official has alleged wrongdoing by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in a whistleblower complaint that is so highly classified it has sparked months of wrangling over how to share it with Congress, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter.

