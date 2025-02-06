PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of readers like you. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Checks and balances are alive and well as a Reagan-appointed federal judge in Seattle blocked Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order, writing, “It has become evermore apparent that to our president the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goal. The rule of law is, according to him, something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether it be for political or personal gain.”

Meanwhile, in Boston, a second federal judge issued a restraining order that prevented the Trump administration from enforcing the deadline on their scheme to try to get federal employees to quit. The Trump administration was also ordered to notify all federal employees that the deadline has been removed.

American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley responded to the ruling by saying, “We are pleased the court temporarily paused this deadline while arguments are heard about the legality of the deferred resignation program. We continue to believe this program violates the law, and we will continue to aggressively defend our members’ rights.”

Nothing is coming easy for Donald Trump. His bids to consolidate power and make himself the most powerful president in American history are being resisted by the American people, Democrats, and the courts.

The “shock and awe” administration has been more like crime and court.

Donald Trump is trying to scare the American people into accepting an all-powerful president, but it isn’t working. Donald Trump is losing. Whether it is a battle of popular opinion or in the courthouse, Trump is being handed defeat after defeat.

The Trump threat is going to be consistent and daily, but today’s rulings are another example of the idea that America is more potent than any president, and we won’t be pushed around by Donald Trump.

