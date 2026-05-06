Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is the first cabinet official to testify before the House Oversight Committee in its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, and Oversight Committee Democrats briefed the media during Lutnick’s testimony, where they accused the Secretary of lying to Congress.

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Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) said:

After what we have seen so far in this transcribed interview, I feel very comfortable saying that Howard Lutnick is a pathological liar who is enabling the most egregious cover-up in American history.

We have now gone through the timeline of events with him in detail, in excruciating detail, from when they met in 2005. This is Howard Lutnick and his wife meeting Jeffrey Epstein. He described it himself in great detail on a podcast last year, where he said that they went to his home, they took a tour, and allegedly were so uncomfortable after seeing the massage tables in Jeffrey Epstein's home that Howard Lutnick went on on this podcast to tell the American people that he himself, and, and my colleagues referenced the, the definitions he tried to, uh, change of, of what he meant there, but he said that he would never socially or professionally be involved or be in a room with Jeffrey Epstein again.

Then in 2012, he took his family and his staff to Jeffrey Epstein's island. I focus my questions today on how he could have done that if him and his wife were truly so uncomfortable, especially when in 2008, we know that Jeffrey Epstein was accused, and the sweetheart deal took place, for soliciting a minor. Howard Lutnick tried to tell us in that room that he essentially didn't know any of that.

I asked him, how did I, as a child at the time- see this all over the media about Jeffrey Epstein, and you, an adult who was this person's neighbor, who had engaged with him before, how could you possibly not have known? I mean, the level of the lies that are taking place inside that room without video is unbelievable, and part of this egregious cover-up. I recommend that every single American, when this interview is released, read the document in full. You will see Howard Lutnick use phrases like, um, uh, how it's inexplicable and unsettling that he went to the island. That's how he defines it himself. It's inexplici- i- inexplicable how this happened. He also tries to define all of their interactions as, quote unquote, "Meaningless and inconsequential." I think he's used those terms about 20 times so far, and continues to use them.

So I will just end by saying that there are real victims here. There are potentially over 1,000 women who were abused and raped when they were children, and even at the bare minimum, Howard Lutnick was aware of these things. He knew. It just demonstrates the culture of enabling these crimes, and allowing rich and powerful people like Jeffrey Epstein, and all of the other disgusting rich and powerful men who committed these crimes, to continue. Because people like Howard Lutnick knew these things were happening, because they were all over the news, and continued to engage and legitimize somebody like Jeffrey Epstein.

Howard Lutnick is accused of lying to Congress and changing his story about Epstein, and Democrats zeroed in on whether Lutnick talked to Donald Trump before the Commerce Secretary testified.

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