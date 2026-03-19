Donald Trump is trying to bully America’s allies into taking over the war that he grossly misjudged and started for no particular reason.

Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime ⁠Minister ​Sanae Takaichi was destined to be a cringefest.

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What the world got was a portrait of a desperate and crazed aging president who doesn’t seem to have the first clue of how to manage the mess that he created.

Trump said that he expects Japan to “step up.”

The president was asked by a member of the Japanese media, “ President, you just mentioned Japan is stepping up. What kind of help do you expect from Japan in the future?”

Trump answered:

Look, I expect Japan to step up because, you know, we have that kind of relationship and we, we step up for Japan, we have 45,000 soldiers in Japan.

We spend a lot of money on Japan. So, and we’ve had that kind of relationship. So I, I expect, I’m not surprised that they would step up. We don’t need much. We don’t need anything. I mean, honestly, we don’t need anything from Japan or from anyone else. I think it’s appropriate that people step up.

In the case of Japan, I hear they get more than 90% of their oil through the, uh, the Strait. Yes. So that’s a big reason to step up. I mean, we’ve, we’ve demolished That country is close to demolished. The only thing is the Strait. It’s very hard. You could take two people and they could drop little bombs in the water and they’re holding things up.

Uh, we don’t want that to happen. But honestly, Japan, China, uh, Europe, parts of Europe get a lot of their oil through the trade; we get none practically. We’re less, we’re less than 1%. We, we don’t have to be any percent. We don’t even, I think we do it just to be nice, but we, uh, think of it. We, we don’t use the Strait

We are defending the Strait for everybody else. And then in the case of, uh, NATO. They don’t want to help us defend the Strait, and they’re the ones that need it, but now they’re getting much nicer because they’re seeing my attitude. They’re getting much nicer, but it’s, as far as I’m concerned, it’s too late.

Video:

The part of the story that Trump left out was that the world did not have a problem with the Strait of Hormuz until he started a war with Iran.

Trump isn’t defending the Strait. Trump is the reason why it is closed.

This wasn’t the worst part of the event.