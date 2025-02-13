PoliticusUSA is ad-free and entirely reader-supported. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

A group of non-partisan data analysts calling themselves the Election Truth Alliance are calling for an investigation into Pennsylvania’s ballot-counting system after Trump complimented Elon Musk for his work on Pennsylvania’s ballot-counting machines.

According to a statement from ETA:

The Election Truth Alliance (ETA) is advocating for increased transparency around the 2024 U.S. Presidential election results in the state of Pennsylvania.

“The specific reference to ‘vote-counting computers’ in this context is concerning,” says Nathan Taylor, ETA Executive Director of Advocacy and Public Engagement. “Vote tabulators are essentially ballot-counting machines and are a critical part of America’s election infrastructure. Some are built-in, and others are stand-alone systems. Tabulators can scan and interpret ballots, store ballot images, and add vote totals. If tabulators have been compromised, we have a huge problem with the integrity of our elections.”

The organization is calling on local and state officials to initiate an investigation, including potential hand audits of paper ballots, in order to safeguard the integrity of future elections, Iand to ensure that Pennsylvanians' constitutional right to vote was upheld.

I see no problem with the state investigating the ballot counting machines because anything that can be done to give people more confidence in their elections should be welcomed.

If the investigation concludes that there were no irregularities, that’s great. Pennsylvanians will have even more proof that they can trust their elections. Given the fact that Donald Trump has made statements questioning Pennsylvania’s elections for years, he, too, should welcome an investigation.

It would be really difficult to manipulate that ballot tabulating machines. Pennsylvania uses seven different voting systems and has a full paper trail for each election.

However, Trump’s comments do raise questions, and given that Donald Trump has been convicted of nearly three dozen felonies, it would be wise to double-check the tabulations instead of taking a convicted felon’s word for it.

