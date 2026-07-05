Donald Trump talked a big game and promised that a massive crowd would be in attendance at the National Mall to hear him speak before a massive fireworks display was launched

Trump’s Great American State Fair has been empty, so the fact that some people showed up should be considered an accomplishment. However, the crowd estimates ranged from around 15,000 before a weather delay, and storms caused the Mall to be evacuated. It was reported that many attendees did not return once the weather cleared and the gates reopened.

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Half of Trump’s VIP section in front of the stage was empty as the president spoke. Trump said 150,000 people were in attendance.

The truth is that the crowd was at least 10 times smaller than Trump’s stated number.

Those who did stick around to hear Trump speak got to hear an aging president slur his words, rant about communism, demand that the SAVE America Act be passed, while occasionally working in some American history, and getting lots of things wrong in the process.

It was a good thing that Trump started speaking so late, because most Americans get to keep living their lives without any knowledge that this speech happened.

The real newsworthy event that isn’t being covered by the sanewashing corporate media happened during the fireworks display.