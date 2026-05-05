Potentially for the first time in the nation's history, the American people are watching a president decline in real time.

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Donald Trump’s mental and physical decline is the great unspoken in the vast majority of corporate media.

Trump’s own administration spouts North Korea-level propaganda about the strength and fitness of the president, but the truth keeps showing up on camera.

On Tuesday, Trump signed a proclamation restoring the presidential test on physical fitness to America’s schools, and during the event promoting fitness, Trump fell asleep.

One of Trump’s guests in the Oval Office bragged about his mental fitness, “ Bobby, thank you for reminding us of your uncle and your father, of how important it is for us to be to look at the man holistically, spiritually, morally, physically, mentally. And I think America historically has been the leader in all of those areas. But we are at a critical function in our nation, and so I would encourage everyone, this transcends politics.”

As Trump’s brain was being praised, this was what he was doing:

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Trump was in a struggle to stay away while his physical and mental sharpness was being praised.

This wasn’t the only time that the president struggled.

RFK Jr. has shown himself to be Trump’s human Ambien.