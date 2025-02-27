Please consider supporting PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has a problem. The American people across party lines don’t want Republicans to gut Medicaid to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.

Constituents have been showing up at House Republican town halls and voicing their displeasure. The situation has gotten so bad that House Republican leadership is telling its members not to hold town halls.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins interviewed Johnson and this was their exchange:

COLLINS: As you have seen through this, and we've seen the blowback that some Republicans in your caucus are getting, when they go back home to their districts, worried about these cuts, or worried about what DOGE is doing. Do you have concerns that that's anything that Democrats will be able to use to run against those Republicans--



JOHNSON: No, because the--



COLLINS: --in the midterms.



JOHNSON: No, I don't. Because the videos you saw of the town halls were for paid protesters in many of those places. These are Democrats who went to the events early, and filled up the seats. If you had -- if the videos had panned outside the building--



COLLINS: You can't argue they were all paid protesters, though, Mr. Speaker.



JOHNSON: Many of them were. I don't know, we--



COLLINS: One of your -- a Republican acknowledged--



JOHNSON: Yes.



COLLINS: --they were his constituents.



JOHNSON: One Republican acknowledged they were his constituents. That's fantastic, OK.



But they had Democrats come and fill the seats early, all right? This is an old playbook that they pulled out and ran, and it made it look like that what is happening in Washington is unpopular.



But I'm going to tell you, Kaitlan, the American people are behind what's happening.

Video:

Mike Johnson’s delusional answer is a textbook example of how House majorities are lost.

Voters are telling House Republicans don’t do this. We don’t want Medicaid cuts, and Speaker Johnson responded by saying that the protesters don’t count because they are paid Democratic plants.

Kaitlin Collins, as usual dropped the ball by not asking Johnson what evidence did he have that protesters were Democrats.

Republicans are on their way to disaster. They are ignoring the warnings, and if they continue to do so, voters will punish them the first opportunity they get.

What do you think about Johnson’s claim that the protesters are plants? Share your opinion in the comments below.

