The fact that Donald Trump is in serious decline is the most open but not discussed secret in American politics. It is also a reality that shapes the direction of the nation and has consequences for the American people.

In my more than two decades of covering presidents, I have never heard a president discuss his wife’s underwear. George W. Bush didn’t stop discussing the 9/11 attacks to spend minutes discussing Laura Bush’s undergarments.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent. We are beholden to no political party, billionaire, or special interest. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Barack Obama didn’t pause while announcing steps to save the US auto industry during the Great Recession to deliver a monologue about Michelle Obama’s underwear.

Joe Biden, who, according to the media, was supposed to have cognitive issues, would never say anything so embarrassing about his wife to the nation.

Yet, when Donald Trump does something so sick and strange that no other president has done, the billionaire and corporate-owned media shrug it off and just claim that it is Trump’s personality.

This is what Trump said in North Carolina whie complaining about his golf club being searched for classified documents that he had stolen and refused to return:

They went into my wife’s closet, and I’ll say this number one it’s is very bad, but it sounds a little strange. They looked at her drawers.

You have drawer, and then you have drawer. They looked at both. And she’s a very meticulous person. You know, like these people just like she’d fit into your group very well. She’d be very happy with her, but everything is perfect. Her undergarments so, and this sometimes referred to as panties are folded, perfect wrapped.

Read more and watch the video below: