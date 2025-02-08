PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of the support of readers like you. If you would like to support us, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Because Democrats are in the minority in Congress, their options for action and blocking Trump are very limited, so Democrats need public support more than ever. Popular reaction and outrage against the Trump agenda is key to defeating the actions of this administration.

Video:

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) discussed what people can do to fight back on MSNBC:

I mean, obviously, everybody knows we're in the minority, but you know, we have to make this decision. Do we want to be the minority or do we want to be the opposition? And the fact of the matter is, of course, the institutional levers that we can pull to stop these things are limited. But the things we can do, we should do them.

Even if ultimately it doesn't stop something, we should work to delay, to obstruct, it. to try to stop the things that are going to negatively impact our constituents. We can show up to these federal buildings and make sure that people across the country know exactly what's going on and the fact that a lot of the federal elected officials have been shut out from the process.