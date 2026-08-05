The Republican plan to flip the current Democratic-held Michigan US Senate seat was to make the election about Abdul El-Sayed instead of Donald Trump, and hope beyond hope that the bruising primary would leave Democrats divided.

The odds of Michigan voters being more concerned about El-Sayed than Donald Trump setting the economy on fire were already slim.

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It also looks like the Democratic division that Republicans needed in the state isn’t going to happen either.

The first clue of Democratic unity came from the statement of the Schumer-run Senate Majority PAC after El-Sayed’s victory:

Abdul El-Sayed's vision for a healthier, more affordable future has energized voters, and he's giving Michiganders exactly what they've been asking for - a real fighter who shows up for working families instead of Republican dysfunction and corruption.



Mike Rogers, meanwhile, has spent his career proving he'll say and do anything to win. Since leaving Congress, he's tied himself to Trump at every turn - cheering tariffs that are gutting Michigan's economy, pocketing donations from the very companies he once swore to regulate, and backing a war in Iran while Michigan families get crushed by gas prices and grocery bills. This isn't public service. It's self-service.



Michigan deserves a senator who fights for them, not a career politician chasing his next title. This November, they'll choose El-Sayed.

That doesn’t sound like a party divided, but Democrats also immediately put their money and endorsements behind boosting El-Sayed.