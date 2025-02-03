PoliticusUSA is ad-free and corporate-free because of the support of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

House and Senate Democrats held a press conference outside of USAID, but they aren’t stopping there.

Two Democratic Senators have said that they will block votes on Trump’s nominees in protest of Elon Musk’s illegal takeover of USAID.

Reuters reported:

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said on Monday he would block Senate votes on President Donald Trump's nominees for diplomatic positions in protest over moves to close the U.S. Agency for International Development and fold it into the State Department.

….

Another Democratic senator, Chris Van Hollen, told reporters after the press conference he would also act to stall State Department nominees.

Democrats need to block all votes on Trump’s nominees. Block votes on Trump’s cabinet nominees as well.

One of the powers that Senate Democrats have is the ability to grind the Senate to a halt. Democrats could use process and procedure to such a degree that nothing will be able to get through the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned that DOGE is spreading like a virus, “Make no mistake, DOGE’s conduct cannot be allowed to stand. Republicans in Congress must join us to take action to restore the rule of law and stop any potential lawbreaking by DOGE.DOGE is spreading across the federal government like a virus, and it’s American people who will pay the price when their benefits and payments are illegally taken away.”

No one knows exactly what Musk and Trump are trying to do with DOGE, but it isn’t good, and Democrats are fighting back.

Democrats may not have a majority, but they have a lot of tools in their toolbox, and if they deploy them, Trump will have to pay a price for his illegal activity.

