Donald Trump hates to be reminded that the Constitution comes before his wishes in the United States of America. After a half a dozen members of Congress who served in the military released a video urging the troops and the intelligence community not to follow illegal orders and place the Constitution first, Trump lost it.

The president posted on Truth Social:

Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???

Trump later added:

SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!

Here is the video that Trump considers seditious:

The six members of Congress whom Trump threatened are Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania; and Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

The members who, unlike Trump, have served this country and risked their lives were not intimidated.

In a joint statement, they replied to Trump by saying:

We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation.

What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty.

