Republicans have been telling themselves all year that they have a mandate. Even when the country has shown clear indications that they are rejecting Trump and his agenda, Republicans continued to repeat that they have a mandate, like a mantra, they were trying to will into reality.

The real world arrived on Election Night 2025, and it has been a comprehensive drubbing of the president, his handling of the issues, and the state of the country.

Democrats have swept every statewide race in Virginia. Democrats won the elections for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. As of the publication of this article, Democrats have flipped 7 House of Delegates seats, and have seen no Democratic incumbent lose their seat.

Donald Trump tried to meddle in the New Jersey gubernatorial election by illegally leaking Mikie Sherrill’s military records, but instead of it helping Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli, it led to Ciattarelli performing worse than Trump did in the state in 2024, and Sherrill looking like she is well on the way to a double-digit win.

Sherrill wrote on X after her win, “New Jersey, it is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state’s 57th Governor. I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve.”

The Trump White House is already in complete denial about the stomping that they are receiving.

