Senate Republicans are starting to feel the heat related to the government shutdown.

They are also running into the scheduled holiday recess.

Republicans in the Senate are holding bipartisan talks and searching for a solution to their own government shutdown.

What is developing is a way out in which Republicans save face by avoiding a vote on the CR, while Democrats win.

Politico reported:

Part of those bipartisan discussions have focused on how to move fiscal 2026 spending bills, with some appropriators suggesting that a package of full-year-bills could advance as a show of good faith before the Senate passes a shutdown-ending stopgap.

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), who leads the Homeland Security subcommittee, met with Thune Thursday morning on a developing plan from appropriators to advance a three-bill package alongside a new stopgap running through mid-December, according to three people granted anonymity to describe the private conversation. A vote to extend expiring health insurance subsidies — a key Democratic shutdown demand — would likely be part of that, the people said.

The basic framework is that the Senate will pass appropriations bills. The Senate will also pass a short-term CR and have a vote on the expiring ACA subsidies.

There are some problems with this plan. The biggest one is that Democrats don’t trust Republicans and may not settle for a vote on anything.

