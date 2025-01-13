PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and completely independent, and we can only do this through the support of readers like you, so please show your support by becoming a subscriber.

A super PAC affiliated with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) isn’t waiting for Trump to take office before they start hammering Republicans on the economy. The issue arm of the House Majority PAC, House Majority Forward is spending $10 million to hammer Republicans on their planned tax cuts for the rich.

Axios reported:

The campaign will include TV and digital ads to "hold Republicans accountable for refusing to lower costs," according to a press release first shared with Axios.

It will also involve research and polling to "develop a deeper understanding of how Republican policies are hurting American wallets."

HMF president Mike Smith said: "Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans have only just been sworn in, but they're already breaking their promises by failing to lower costs. It's time to stop playing games, and start working for the American people."

Democrats Are Getting Specific And Talking About The Issue People Care The Most About