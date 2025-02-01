PoliticusUSA is 100% ad-free because of support from readers like you. To keep supporting our independent voice, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Democrats Are Fighting Back And Winning

You might not know it if you watch cable news, where the coverage is heavily tilted toward Donald Trump. It might be frustrating and lead you to think that Democrats are sitting on their hands while Rome burns, but that perception isn’t reality.

Reuters has rounded up the legal responses to Trump:

A federal judge in Washington D.C on Jan. 28 paused a sweeping Trump administration directive freezing federal grants, loans and other financial assistance pending a review to ensure they align with the president's priorities, at the request of nonprofits who said it would be devastating to their operations.

Democratic state attorneys general and civil rights groups have filed at least five lawsuits challenging Trump’s executive order curtailing the right to automatic birthright citizenship in the U.S., which was paused by a judge on Jan. 23.

Civil rights and religious groups have sued to block Trump administration policies aimed at ramping up deportations and curtailing the number of people entering the country seeking asylum protections.

A coalition of Quaker groups, meanwhile, has sued to block a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security policy authorizing immigration agents to conduct raids in houses of worship.

Public interest groups have filed at least three lawsuits against Trump’s U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which the president says will advise him on how to shrink the federal workforce and slash spending.

The idea that Democrats and public interest groups are not fighting back or doing anything is not accurate.

The American People Aren’t Hearing About What Democrats Are Doing