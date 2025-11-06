Republicans are feeling the pressure after getting clobbered in the 2025 election to end the government shutdown.

Moderate Senate Republicans have been meeting with moderate Senate Democrats to try to work out a deal to reopen the government. One of the areas that they still haven’t found agreement on is the restoration of the Obamacare subsidies.

One of the biggest problems that any deal faces is that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson refuses to even allow a vote on extending the Obamacare subsidies.

If the speaker will not change his position, it doesn’t matter what the Senate agrees to, it will go nowhere.

Johnson’s falsely labeled “clean CR” expires on November 21.

Republicans seem to be frantic to get a deal done before the glut of air travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Trump is MIA and doesn’t care about the shutdown as usual, which leaves those who want to end the subsidies and open the government in need of a workaround to get past the Speaker of the House.

A group of freshman Senators who used to serve in the House have been talking with House Republicans, and they think they have found a solution.

If their solution works, it would humiliate Mike Johnson.

