The first consequence of Trump steamrolling over Congress looks like it will happen this week as Lori Chavez-DeRemer faces her confirmation and a committee vote on her nomination to be the Secretary of Labor.

Chavez-DeRemer supports the PRO Act, which is legislation that would make it easier for workers to unionize. She is the rare Republican who holds at least one pro-labor position. The problem is that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) who is the chair of the Senate Right To Work Caucus, is also on the committee, so he is a no on her nomination.

Since Paul is a no, Republicans are going to need a Democrat on the committee to cross over and vote for her, but thanks to Trump’s actions, Chavez-DeRemer isn’t getting the Democratic support that Republicans expected.

Semafor reported:

Some Democrats on the committee are already against her. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said he had a “good conversation” with Chavez-DeRemer but questioned whether anyone at the administration would listen to the labor secretary. His bottom line: “I’m not supporting nominees as long as the lawlessness continues.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was even more blunt: “I’m a hard no on her. And it’s not a protest vote. It’s about her character and commitment to the Constitution. She didn’t bow out of this job when she found out Trump was going to force her to act illegally.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the ranking member of HELP Committee, and he, along with Sen. Patty Murray, each said they will make their decisions on how they will vote after the confirmation hearing.

However, Republicans on the HELP Committee are assuming that no Democrats are going to cross over.

Democrats need to use every tool they have, including blocking nominations if possible, to slow down or stop the Trump administration.

If Senate Democrats use the opening given to them by Sen. Rand Paul to sink a Trump nominee, it will be a critical moment that will show the consequences of Trump’s actions.