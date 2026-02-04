Don’t look now, but House and Senate Democrats have been on a massive winning streak for the last several months. Democrats won the initial government shutdown and pushed healthcare to the top of the national priorities list, a victory that still haunts Republicans.

Democrats pulled off a second victory when they got Republicans to pass four out of five funding bills, but carved out the Department of Homeland Security, which houses ICE.

Why Republicans would have ever agreed to this was bizarre, because from the moment that they agreed to the two-week CR, they put themselves in a box.

Much like the healthcare standoff that is still ongoing beneath the surface, Democrats have not yielded in their demands for what they require in order to provide the necessary votes so that the Department of Homeland Security can be funded.

After Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a strategy meeting, Democrats emerged unified in the House and Senate on a series of requirements that must be met before they will vote for any DHS funding.

The plot twist came on Wednesday, when Schumer voiced a new demand that some Democrats had already been calling for, and what Democrats want is a game-changer for the American people.

