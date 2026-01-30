Because Republicans in the House refuse to do any work, Speaker Mike Johnson has created a huge problem for himself and his party.

The deal that the Senate made to pass four of the five government funding bills, but leave the Department of Homeland Security out of it, while only giving DHS a two-week CR, has created a problem for Johnson.

Since the Senate changed the process after the House passed DHS funding, the two-week CR needs to go back to the House.

Since rules votes have become political landmines for House Republican leadership, Johnson needs to find a way to pass the DHS continuing resolution without giving members of his own conference an opportunity to destroy it.

House Republicans are on a call, and trying to figure out what to do.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted on X:

HOUSE REPUBLICANS are on a call right now.

All of the leaders said that members need to show up to Washington because of the tight margins. Margins only getting tighter. Five of the six spending bills are coming back to the House untouched, Johnson said. (They were bipartisan, bicameral deals, so this was expected). JOHNSON also said that he hopes to pass the five bills/DHS CR Monday.

There’s just one little minor issue. Johnson doesn’t have the votes to pass them on his own.

