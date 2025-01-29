PoliticusUSA is ad-free, completely independent, and will bend the knee to no one. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

A Lesson For Democrats: Pressure Works

In a moment that showed that Trump can be beaten, a White House official confirmed that Trump’s OMB federal funding freeze order has been rescinded.

The Washington Post reported:

The White House budget office on Wednesday rescinded an order freezing federal grants, according to a copy of a new memo obtained by The Washington Post, after the administration’s move to halt spending earlier this week provoked a backlash.

In a memo dated Wednesday and distributed to federal agencies, Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, states that OMB memorandum M-25-13 “is rescinded.” That order, issued Monday, instructed federal agencies to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligations or disbursement of all federal financial assistance.”

The Washington Post doesn’t mention it, but the backlash was caused by Democrats who came together at all levels and made it loudly known that Trump’s action was both illegal and unconstitutional and would not be allowed to stand.

The lesson here for Democrats and everyone else in the country is that Donald Trump is not a dictator because authoritarians and dictators don’t give in to public pressure.

Trump doesn’t like it, but there are still checks that can resist him and tell him no.

The idea that the country has moved to the right and Democrats need to stay silent is cowardly nonsense.

Democrats should be emboldened by the events of the past day because if they had stayed quiet, the Trump hiring freeze would be in effect right now.

What do you think of Trump’s cave? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

