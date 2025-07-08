The best way to never miss a word of our news and support our work is to become a subscriber.

The Trump DOJ’s reversal on the release of information about the Jeffrey Epstein case has not gone unnoticed by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee.

The Democrats, led by ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi and demanded that the Department of Justice stop protecting Trump.

The Judiciary Committee Democrats wrote:

This Administration has repeatedly claimed that President Trump is “the most transparent and accessible president in American history.” So far, your DOJ has not only failed to live up to this promise, but you have also consistently hidden from the American public materials and information that may be damaging to President Trump. Earlier last month, Elon Musk, the former senior advisor to President Trump and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, posted on his social media website, X, that President Trump “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” His tweet, which has since been deleted, was clearly referring to records related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, in the possession of the FBI and DOJ.

At his confirmation hearing, Director Patel vowed to release the Epstein files, stating that he would “make sure the American public knows the full weight of what happened.” In February 2025, you came under intense public criticism after releasing the “first phase” of roughly 200 pages of the Epstein files that consisted largely of information that was already public. Subsequently, you reportedly ordered hundreds of FBI agents, many of whom were usually focusing on national security matters, to review the Epstein files. Agents that were assigned for this review reportedly “clocked more than 100 hours of work over the most recent two-week pay period, including a marathon session last weekend, during which they slept on desks while waiting for new batches of Epstein records to process.”