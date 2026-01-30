The DOJ wants the American people to believe that they have released all of the Epstein files, but that appears not to be true.

It depends on the definition of all.

The law that the Department of Justice has been violating for more than 40 days required everything to be released. However, the Trump administration seems to be imposing its own special definition of everything onto the release.

Democrats caught on and are asking some questions about the pile of documents that the DOJ dropped on the American people on a winter Friday.

Does anyone trust the Trump administration? No one should be willing to take their word for it, and there is one key part of the latest Epstein files dump that the Trump administration left out.

Jeffrey Epstein could not have committed his crimes alone. He had co-conspirators and help. For months, Epstein survivors and Democrats have been demanding the documents on Epstein’s co-conspirators.

Guess what was left out of the latest document drop? There is no information on Epstein’s co-conspirators.

