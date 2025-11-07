If you have watched or listened to any mainstream media during the government shutdown, you have heard Democrats get asked why they won’t open the government.

The Democrat then has to give the mainstream journalist a basic math lesson that explains that since Republicans are in charge of the House, Senate, and White House, it is their responsibility to find a solution to the government shutdown.

Trump has spent days trying to convince Senate Republicans to blow up the filibuster, so that they can fund the government without Democratic votes. Senate Republicans have refused.

After what was at least the 15th failed vote in the Senate to reopen the government based on Speaker Mike Johnson’s clean CR, Senate Democrats did something shrewd.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on the floor:

After so many failed votes, it’s clear we need to try something different. What the Senate is doing isn’t working for either party and isn’t working for the American people.

Democrats have said we must address the healthcare crisis. But Republicans have repeatedly said they won’t negotiate to lower healthcare costs until the government reopens. So, let’s find a path to honor both positions.

Democrats would like to see an end to this shutdown and we want to respect Leader Thune’s desire not to negotiate on ACA until after the government reopens. Therefore, we’d like to offer a simple proposal that would reopen the government and extend the ACA premium tax credits simultaneously, and then have the opportunity to start negotiating longer term solutions to healthcare costs. Let’s do all three.

