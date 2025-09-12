To make sure that you never miss a word of every PoliticusUSA story, become a subscriber today.

House and Senate Democrats aren’t messing around. Earlier this week, it was reported that Senate Republicans were shocked after Minority Leader Chuck Schumer turned down every single short-term funding proposal to keep the government open, because there were no Democratic votes available for anything that did not include the restoration of Obamacare (ACA) subsidies that were cut in the reconciliation bill.

The White House and Republicans in Congress had been harboring the delusion that the current negotiations would follow the same path as the last time the government was set to run out of money in March.

In March, House Democrats voted against the government funding bill, only to see Sen. Schumer lead a small group of Democrats in the Senate who voted to keep the government open, while getting nothing in return.

Schumer was blistered for getting played by Trump, and this time, he has sworn that he has changed his tactics and won’t get fooled again.

Schumer, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and other top House and Senate Democrats held a strategy meeting on Thursday morning, and the American people got a glimpse of the byproduct of those talks today.

So far, Democrats in leadership are walking the walk.

Here is what Democrats want.