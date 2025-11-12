The headlines in mainstream media don’t do justice to the bombshell that House Oversight Committee Democrats dropped on Wednesday.

Since Trump returned to the White House and promptly reversed course on releasing the Epstein files, which was the shattering of a campaign promise that his supporters expected him to keep, Trump, his administration, and House Republicans have been in full-blown cover-up mode in relation to releasing the Epstein files.

The emails released by the House Democrats are the first piece of public information that shows the close relationship that existed between Epstein, Maxwell, and Trump.

In order to get a better understanding of the scope of these three emails, let’s look at each of them.

The correspondence in email 1 reads:

To: Ghislaine Maxwell

From: Jeffrey Epstein

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. etc. im 75 % there

To: Jeffrey Epstein

From: Ghislaine Maxwell

“I have been thinking about that…”

Here is Jeffrey Epstein claiming that one of his victims spent hours with Trump at Epstein’s home.

While it is important to state that the email doesn’t say that Trump committed a crime, it also doesn’t look good for Donald Trump to have spent hours in a sex trafficker’s house with a girl that Epstein was trafficking.

In email #2, Epstein says that Trump about what Epstein was doing:

To: Michael Wolf

From: Jeffrey Epstein

“[Victim] mara lago. [identifier]. Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop”

This email goes to Trump’s cover story that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and asked him to stop stealing his employees from the spa.

Epstein claims Trump knew about the sex crimes, and that is a potentially devastating revelation.

However, it is the third email that explains Trump’s potential motivations in this cover-up.

