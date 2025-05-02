PoliticusUSA is news you can rely on every single day, but we can’t do this without you, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Demoting his national security adviser is not going to make Signalgate go away for Donald Trump.

On Friday, it was reported that the Department of Defense Inspector General has opened an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of Signal to leak sensitive information.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The Pentagon inspector general has expanded an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s sharing of military plans to a second Signal chat that included his wife and brother, according to a congressional aide and another person familiar with the inquiry.

Acting Inspector General Stephen Stebbins announced last month that he was investigating Hegseth’s use of “an unclassified commercially available messaging application” to discuss U.S. airstrikes in Yemen. The move pertained to a Signal chat involving Hegseth and other senior administration officials disclosed by the Atlantic magazine in March.

The expanded investigation is exactly what House Democrats have been pushing for.

House Oversight Committee Democrats posted on X in response to the news, “Good. We pushed the DOD’s independent watchdogs to go further—and they’re doing it. This is a win for transparency and accountability.”