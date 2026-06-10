A new book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (two Trump-friendly authors) who withheld all of this reporting to make money off a book detailed the extensive cover-up by the Trump administration to bury the Epstein files.

The New York Times Magazine published an excerpt of the book that laid out how all of the top members of the administration colluded together to try to get out in front of the story while also giving Trump what he wanted, which was to bury the Epstein files.

According to the book excerpt:

Vice President JD Vance took a seat at the head of the table in the John F. Kennedy Conference Room of the Situation Room complex. “This is a huge problem,” he told the group. Arrayed around him were the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles; the White House counsel, David Warrington; the press secretary, Karoline Leavitt; the deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich; the communications director, Steven Cheung; the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche; the associate attorney general, Stanley Woodward Jr.; and the deputy chief of staff James Blair. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the F.B.I. director, Kash Patel, joined on speakerphone.

…

But there was one major obstacle in the path of a solution: The president himself still had no interest in transparency. He wanted the whole Epstein issue buried, and he was snapping at anyone who mentioned it. His staff largely avoided the subject in their conversations with him, forced to worry among themselves.

House Democrats responded to the details in the story by making it clear that if they win the majority, the Trump cover-up will be investigated.