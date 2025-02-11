If you enjoy the new PoliticusUSA, please help us by becoming a subscriber.

House Republicans never cease to amaze with their ability to turn a blind eye toward what is happening right in front of them.

For example, on Tuesday morning, The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Administrative Law held a hearing on “Reining in the Administrative State.”

Raskin said in part in his opening statement:

Mr. Jordan has been quoting the first sentence all over TV. He thinks that he somehow has a knockout argument. He says, “The executive power shall be vested in a president of the United States of America.” Yes, indeed, Mr. Jordan, that’s where the executive power is vested. But what is the executive power? The core responsibility of the President of the United States is to take care that the laws are faithfully executed, right? Not defied, not violated, not trashed, not rewritten to take care that the laws are faithfully executed, which is precisely what’s not happening today.

As they say, oh well, Elon Musk, he’s got all the power of the president. Donald Trump himself could not be doing what Elon Musk is doing in Washington today. He can’t evaporate USAID, he can’t nullify the CFPB. He can’t destroy an agency set up by us on a bipartisan basis in Congress. Nobody in the executive branch has that. Yeah, the president is on top of the executive branch, but we’re the lawmaking power. And who sorts out the conflict if there’s a conflict? The courts do. And what have the courts been saying? They’ve said a dozen times in three weeks that they’re violating the Constitution of the United States and the laws passed by Congress.

That’s what’s going on in America today. That’s what we should be having a hearing about. Not some eerie academic conversation about the administrative state, whatever they mean by that.

While Donald Trump is breaking laws every day, House Republicans are acting like everything is fine, and this is business as usual. What Congress should be holding hearings on are the activities of Elon Musk, which Donald Trump claims are happening under his direction.

Instead, the American people get goofy subcommittee hearings about the scary-sounding administrative state.

Part of resisting is not putting up with nonsense. Don’t tolerate nonsense directions from those who are trying to keep the government from doing its constitutionally mandated duty.

The legislative branch has the power of oversight, and each time Republicans hold another one of these BS hearings, Democrats need to be front and center like Jamie Raskin was calling it out.

