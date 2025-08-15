PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Voters won’t see a full-blown midterm election campaign begin in earnest until after the spring of 2026 and the primaries, but Democrats are laying the groundwork for how they plan to run by softening up dozens of vulnerable House Republicans with an ad campaign targeting them for voting to raise costs.

According to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee:

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced a national digital ad buy slamming House Republicans for making life more expensive for working families in order to fund tax breaks for their billionaire backers.





The four-figure ad buy, which begins this week on Meta, addresses the number one concern among voters - the rising cost of everything from health care to utility bills. House Republicans’ Big, Ugly Law is expected to cause food, utility and health care costs all to skyrocket while the wealthiest few get a tax break. The individualized ads are slated to run in all 35 of the DCCC’s Districts in Play.



Here is what the ads look like:

The majority of House Republicans who voted to cut taxes for the rich and services for everyone else have been mostly in hiding during the August recess.

There have been a few Republicans who have held town halls, but most House Republicans have opted for either pre-screened telephone town halls or not holding any at all.

House Republicans voted for the largest upward redistribution of wealth in the nation’s history and then refused to go home to face their angry constituents.

The Republican Party is on pace for what could be a historic number of lost seats in the House. There isn’t enough gerrymandering available to save what could be a loss of 40 or more seats. Republicans are trying to gerrymander 12 seats, but at the current trajectory, they would have to find dozens more to keep their majority.

The fact that Republicans are spending the summer working on gerrymandering instead of selling their policies speaks volumes.

Democrats seem to be keeping their eye on the ball by focusing on the issue that voters care about most.

As Trump throws out distractions daily, the midterm election will likely be won on the economy, which is the one issue that Trump and his party consistently avoid.

