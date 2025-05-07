Please support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used her position as the chair of the DOGE subcommittee to hold a hearing about keeping trans athletes out of women’s sports and she tried to misrepresent board chair of USA Fencing, Damian Lehfeldt with an altered image.

Video:

Greene was getting into her question when ranking member Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) spoke up, “ One moment. A point of order. Please, Madam. Uh, you're not, you're not, Madam Chair. I, I have a point of order. The document that you have up behind you is a misrepresentation of the actual post. It appears that you're trying to misrepresent a witness here.”

Greene responded, “Again, this is not Ms. Stansbury. Ms. Stansbury, this is not a point of order. This is the actual picture. Ms. Stansbury, you're not recognized, Ms. Stansbury, you're not recognized. Ms. Stansbury, you are not recognized. Madam Chairwoman, you're, you are not. This is not a point of order. Ms. Stansbury, this is not a point of order.”

Stansbury continued, Madam Chairwoman, you're, you are not. This is not a point of order. Ms. Stansbury, this is not a point of order. What the committee does, you are misrepresenting the witnesses. You are misrepresenting policy. You are misrepresenting this committee.”

Greene continued to throw a tantrum, “Ms. Stansberry. You're not recognized this, you're not recognized. That's not a point of order. You're abusing the rules of this committee.”

Greene was using her DOGE platform to hold a hearing about trans athletes in sports. What do trans athletes in sports have to with the Department Of Government Efficiency?

The answer is absolutely nothing.

It appears that Greene was using the hearing to advance her potential run for either the US Senate or the governorship of Georgia.

Greene is definitely considering running for another office and seems desperate for more power and a bigger platform.

Rep. Greene tried to claim that the hearing was about protecting women from trans athletes in sports, but the true intent of the hearing was clear. Greene was trying to use culture war issues and give herself a platform for a potential 2026 campaign.

Democrats knew what she was trying to do, and they turned the hearing into a total backfire.

