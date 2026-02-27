With their majority being so slim, any tragic event that might befall any Republican member of the House has the potential to endanger Republican control.

No one wants control of the House to be reshaped by illness or death, but that is the situation that is potentially confronting House Republicans.

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) announced in January that he would not seek another term after his current one expired.

Dunn said in a statement at the time:

After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives. This will conclude my service after five meaningful terms representing the people of Florida’s Second Congressional District.



As a physician, an Army surgeon, and veteran from a multi-generational military family, I brought my commitment to life, liberty, and conservative values to Washington. It has been my greatest honor to fight for lower taxes, our military and veterans, the unborn, healthcare innovation, and policies that empower Americans over bureaucracy and addressing threats from Communist China, Russia and others.



The time has come to pass the torch to new conservative leaders, return home to Panama City, and spend more precious time with my family and our beloved grandchildren.

What Dunn didn’t announce to the public, but has been widely rumored, is that he is ill and unlikely to finish his term. The rumor has been that Dunn will announce that he is stepping down before the midterm.

Those rumors appear to have some truth to them.

