When Donald Trump gets stressed out during the day, he often amuses himeself by turning to his White House ballroom project.

Trump has claimed that the White House ballroom will be funded with private donations, but that’s not true.

The taxpayers are picking up the cost demolition and construction costs.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) wants to put an end to that during the government shutdown.

Takano has introduced legislation that reads:

During any period of a lapse in appropriations for a fiscal year, no Federal funds may be used for construction or renovation in the White House, on White House grounds, or within any structure on White House grounds, 3unless such construction or renovation is directly related to matters of health or safety.

The legislation applies to the government shutdown, but there is much more that suggests Democrats are going to be coming after Trump’s White House ballroom.