House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) recently let it be known that his caucus was about to take steps to force out Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Jeffries said, “We’ve successfully run out of town some of his Cabinet secretaries. I believe Pete Hegseth is next, and we’re going to keep our foot on the gas pedal to push this guy out.”

House Democrats put their foot on the gas by filing articles of impeachment against Hegseth.

House Democrats filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth for high crimes and misdemeanors that include:

Unauthorized war against Iran and reckless endangerment of United States servicemembers, in direct contravention of Article I of the U.S. Constitution and the War Powers Resolution;

Violations of the law of armed conflict and targeting of civilians, including an illegal strike to kill survivors of an initial attack on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea and operations resulting in large civilian casualties in Iran that run afoul of the Geneva Conventions;

Negligence and reckless handling of sensitive military information, including the unlawful sharing of classified information over unsecured communication systems like Signal;

Obstruction of Congressional oversight, including ongoing efforts to withhold material facts relating to civilian casualties and operational conduct in Iran and Venezuela;

Abuse of power and politicization of the Armed Forces, including the authorization of targeted investigations against elected officials like Captain Mark Kelly for exercising their First Amendment rights;

Conduct bringing disrepute upon the United States and its Armed Forces, including the forcible separation of transgender servicemembers from the military.

Any single item on the list would be enough for impeachment, but the whole list looks like high crimes crime wave.