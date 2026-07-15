The jet that wasn’t safe enough for Donald Trump to fly home from the NATO summit hasn't been forgotten by Democrats in the Senate.

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The fact that the President Of The United States accepted a jet from a foreign government, spent billions of taxpayer dollars modifying it, only to find out that the jet still isn’t secure enough to use, and then Trump is planning on keeping the jet, has kept the attention of a group of Senate Democrats who are determined to make sure that Donald Trump does not leave office with that plane.

According to the office of Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT):

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, alongside U.S. Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), introduced legislation to block President Trump from taking the luxury jumbo jet gifted by the Qatari government with him for his own personal use after he leaves office.

Trump’s second administration has already featured a long list of corrupt and impeachable offenses, but the fact that Trump accepted this jet and then plans on taking it with him must be stopped.

Read more about the bill to stop Trump from taking the jet with him below.