PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny Jay Messer Sr's avatar
Danny Jay Messer Sr
17m

Yes! We're tired of trump and his bullying and his administration they know no leadership

Reply
Share
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
7m

🙏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PoliticusUSA LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture