As Democrats plan for the present and push for reforms to ICE in order to pass Department of Homeland Security funding, they are also looking toward the future.

ICE has been so damaged reputationally by what Trump has done that there is a widespread belief that it will never be able to come back.

At the current moment, it is important that Democrats and those who are seeking to rein in ICE get the reforms that they are pushing for. Lives are in jeopardy in American cities as long as ICE and border patrol are allowed to continue to operate as being above the law.

However, it is also important to keep the future in mind.

The United States will need something to enforce immigration and customs laws.

At some point, probably as soon as this November, Democrats are going to begin to take back power in the federal government. While Congress can’t fire Trump’s ICE agents on its own, Democrats are in nearly universal agreement that ICE is going to need to be broken down and rebuilt from scratch.

That rebuilding will involve not only changing policies and leadership at both ICE and Homeland Security, but also getting rid of the unqualified people that the Trump administration has hired to work for ICE.

