The biggest blunder that House Republicans have committed so far in their effort to cover up the Epstein scandal for Donald Trump was to subpoena former President Bill Clinton.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) appeared to be working for a blueprint devised by Donald Trump to transfer his Jeffrey Epstein problem onto Bill Clinton.

Using the Clintons as a distraction and cover for his own behavior is what got Trump into the White House in 2026, when the then-candidate was able to make the 2016 presidential election all about Hillary Clinton as he hid his own scandals in plain sight.

Blaming the Clintons worked for Trump before, and since Trump is unoriginal to his core, he ordered Republicans to return to this playbook again to deal with the Epstein scandal.

When Republicans on the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Bill Clinton, they set in motion a precedent that was going to come back to haunt them.

Alarm bells should have been ringing in their heads when the former president and first lady eventually agreed to speak with the committee. Chair Comer and House Republicans should have realized that they were being set up, and on Sunday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) confirmed what is going to happen after Democrats take back the House majority.

Watch and read what Democrats have planned for Trump below.