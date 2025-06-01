The best way for you to keep up with every single PoliticusUSA post is to become a subscriber. You’ll be supporting our work, and getting top-notch information in your inbox. It is a win-win, so consider subscribing today.

When Sen. Joni Ernst responded to constituents who were concerned about Medicaid cuts by saying that we are all going to die anyway, she set off a viral firestorm.

Instead of walking back her comments or attempting to clarify, Ernst became sarcastic and snarky in a video response that she posted on social media.

Ernst said:

I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for a statement that I made yesterday at my town hall. Um, see, I was in the process of answering a question that had been asked by an audience member when a woman who was extremely distraught screamed out from the back corner of the auditorium.

People are going to die. And I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that. Yes, we are all going to perish from this earth, so I apologize and I'm really, really glad that I did not have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well. But for those that would like to see eternal and everlasting life, I encourage you to embrace my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

It is always good to throw Jesus in there when a Republican is being a total a-hole and taking away healthcare and food from millions of people.

I’m pretty sure that Jesus would not be ok with what Republicans in the House and Senate are trying to do.

Democrats seem to have a better understanding of Christian values than supposed MAGA Christians like Joni Ernst.