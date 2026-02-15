The Republican plan to gerrymander Democrats out of their paths to retake Congress has backfired on Trump. In Texas, it is possible that the gerrymander could cost Republicans six seats that they currently control, because the Texas gerrymander was based on the assumption that Trump and his party would be able to keep Latino voters with them.

However, Republican support with Latino voters has crashed, so what the GOP assumed would be a strength in Texas has shifted into a potentially undermining weakness.

Dark red states like Kansas and Indiana have refused to join Trump’s gerrymander scheme, as the president has started something that could cost him and his party control of Congress.

Losing Congress would make Trump a lame-duck president, which is the only thing that the president cares about. Donald Trump doesn’t care about the future of the Republican Party or what happens to the American people. Trump is only invested in the midterm election at some level because a Republican loss would impact him.

The gerrymandering backfire has resulted in Republicans increasingly claiming that it is Democrats who are trying rig the midterm election.

Republicans started the gerrymandering war, and now that they are losing, the GOP is trying to play the victim, but House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wasn’t buying it when he sat down with CNN’s Manu Raju.